Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 14: Get surprises from your partner

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18) Work on your inability to accept others' opinions. They might come from experience and expertise. You’re very obstinate and sometimes that can have a negative effect on you. Be eccentric, do your thing but also don’t rule out what others do or say. That might be taking a toll on the professional front too. Pay attention to these details and you’ll be soaring high in good time.

Aquarius Finance todayYou’ve never been as comfortable and stable before. The inflow is much greater than the outflow and you need to give yourself credit for that. You’ve been controlling yourself and your urges to splurge and that has helped you a lot. This might be a great time to invest in property and also start using money as capital to expand your current work. Great times are coming towards you.

Aquarius Family today

Expect an exciting day with loved ones. Silly banter and wholesome memories are coming your way.

Aquarius Career today

Things at work might be a little slow and not as expected. You’ve been working hard and want results but now isn’t the time. It’ll come soon. You’ll reach greater heights and fulfil your career goals. Your peers will recognise your efforts and you might be rewarded, just hang tight.

Aquarius Health today

Healthy and hearty- this is what your days have started to look like. You know when to draw a line at work and have started to stress less and smile more. This is great for you. This change is also helping others around you to adapt a more positive outlook, in general. Just a little bit of exercise-be it walks in the park or yoga at home, will help you a great deal.

Aquarius Love life todayYour partner might surprise you today. So, be prepared, it's good not to have all the answers to your What's and Why's? Your Love has all the intentions to sweep you off of your feet today. Enjoy your day

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026