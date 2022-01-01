Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 1: Be cheerful!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you are likely to be keen and active at the same time, which may take you closer to accomplishing your goals. Your leadership qualities may make you a clear winner in every aspect of life. At this time, you may be inclined towards building your social circle, which is likely to help you in the coming times. You are likely to gain an upper hand over your opponents and also win them over with your style in the process. Overall growth in you is foreseen. There may be an increase in your enthusiasm and energy levels, can be put to positive use. Do not make rash decisions or it could jeopardize your interests. Legal issues related to an ancestral property are likely to be sorted out cordially in presence of relatives. You may have to keep your travel plans on hold for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

The day is likely to be productive and profitable for you on the financial front today. There may be positive economic outcomes from investments made in recent times. A new home venture may bring good gains.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, you may face criticism for your actions. Do not let your rude behavior get in the way of a harmonious family atmosphere. Stay away from conflicts and put an end to the constant matters of disturbances at home.

Aquarius Career Today

On the work front, you are likely to face temporary challenges. Some good prospects for professional development may be on the cards for you. However, with your hands full, you may be unable to make full use of them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, maintaining an active lifestyle to stay in shape may become your top priority today. You may be in a cheerful mood, the positive effects of which are likely to show on your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your passions are high and you are likely to enjoy an intimate time together. Your beloved may surprise you with a marriage proposal. This union is most likely to turn into a cherished life-long bond.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Mauve

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026