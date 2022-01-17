Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 17: Hurdles in financial front

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your love life will be great, and you will have the best time of your romantic relationship. If you want to be a mother, this wish will be fulfilled very soon. Today is not beginning at a good place. If you are looking for a job change, this is not the accurate time to do it. If you have monetary issues due to your current work, you can get work as a freelancer to earn a side income. But eventually things will get better, and your financial condition will be great. Maintain a good relationship with your boss even if you are having problems because of them. Do not take any impulsive decision and get stressed from the result. Do not start any big project right now. You value your privacy and do not force yourself to mingle. Do not take impulsive decisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

You can have great benefits from the past investments. Your condition will be stable financially. You can renovate your house as well.

Aquarius Family Today

There will be major changes in the family. You can face some obstacles from the family. You are advised to keep calm and not hold grudges. Precaution and care should be taken.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are in government job or in corporate sector, you have chances of getting transfers. This is not a good time for you financially. Do not argue with the higher authorities as it can permanently impact your career.

Aquarius Health Today

You might suffer from stress. You can have health issues related to digestion. It will also impact your work life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a good time for romance, and you can have a good life with your partner. Singles can get a suitable partner soon. You should consider your decision about getting married.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026