Aquarius Daily Horoscope for March 3: Good fortune is waiting for you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The winds of change are blowing in your direction, bringing good things with them. A long-sought sense of prosperity will be yours today. Good fortune is waiting for you in the coming days. Obstacles make way for opportunities. Small opportunities are often the beginning of great enterprises. Your faith in yourself will do the trick and help you succeed. The day may also bring a welcome boost to your ego. Minimize risks as you make a big decision. Your decision will have a bigger impact than you can imagine. Listen to your heart and you will get what you want. Your current environment may feel rife with conflict. A change of scenery would be immensely liberating. Plan a short excursion with your significant other. You could use some time to talk about your future together. Investing in a joint property venture can be fraught with problems, so tread with care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

You are advised to exercise control over your expenses as every penny will count. Postpone any planned investments and purchases if you can. Unforeseen events could ruin your aspirations and projects

Aquarius Family Today

Your relations with your in-laws are likely to get better, which is likely to have a positive impact on your relations with your spouse. An auspicious function in the family may create a joyful environment at home and may also help bridge the differences, if any.

Aquarius Career Today

Your period of evaluation is most likely over and you've passed with flying colours. Enjoy the raise or promotion you may now receive. Your diligence on the job has been noticed. A reward, perhaps a change in status or wages, is on its way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today

You may be able to recover from any illness that may have been bothering you for a long time. It would be best to bring any medical issues to a professional to ease your mind and avoid any complication.

Aquarius Love Life Today

An important chat with a friend or loved one is likely today. Seek the advice of your significant other before embarking on new plans. Relationship with your spouse may remain favourable and a cooperative approach will ensure a cordial domestic environment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026