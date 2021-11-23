Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Love is in the air

AQUARIUS (Jan 24- Feb 23)

You are exceptionally optimistic and self reliant and this is what makes you a true Aquarius tribe. Being an air sign, you are quick and flexible to be molded in any challenging situation. Today, you will be in a mood to exchange your ideas and views and at the same time, put forward your emotions freely and confidently. But, be a little mindful of not being taken as wrong. People might take your intention in a wrong sense. So beware, else an overall good day of mixed feelings is predicted for you.

Aquarius Finance Today

Today, no investing mantra shall be applied on all assets, such as property, stocks and jewelry. You might incur some loses today so refrain from putting your money on these matters. You can expect some good news in business at the end of the day.

Aquarius Family Today

You have got a wonderful family and today your family members will make you realize that with their understanding and supportive side. An elderly person in the family might need your attention for their ill health.

Aquarius Career Today

A wonderful day at work and career front is predicted by the stars reading for you. You will be appreciated and given credit for all your efforts that you have put in lately by your seniors. Also, you will taste success in your assignments as well.

Aquarius Health Today

A good balanced diet is strictly needed at this hour to maintain your good health. For your mental health, you must start practicing yoga and meditation. Some strenuous physical activity in the evening time is also forecasted.

Aquarius Love Life Today

It is a day of love and romance. Your partner will leave no stone unturned to make this day a memorable one for you. You will feel super excited and surprised with their loving gestures.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026