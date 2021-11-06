Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Be mindful of your health!
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Be mindful of your health!

  • Dear Aquarius, temper tantrums might be harmful to you. A quick trip home will help you get rid of loneliness. You need to be mindful of your eating habits.
Temper tantrums might be harmful for your overall development.
Temper tantrums might be harmful for your overall development.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, your progressive thoughts and independence may speak for you and help you achieve your goals. You may be receptive to new ideas from your close associates, which you are likely to implement in your daily life, proving to be highly beneficial. You may explore new places and meet new people, forging relationships for a lifetime. You may spend time in the company of like-minded people, which may help you further your career. Temper tantrums might be harmful for your overall development. Right now, is the perfect time to travel and unwind. Property matters may take time to resolve. Students are likely to bring laurels.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, careful investment after thorough market research may bring handsome returns. Overseas travel for business purposes may prove profitable. A home venture may pick up pace, bringing good gains.

Aquarius Family Today

Those living away from family might want to visit their parents. A quick trip home will help you get rid of loneliness. The work front might be a bit relaxed, giving you ample time to spend with your loved ones.

Aquarius Career Today

Your ambition may help you clinch a lucrative job offer in a reputed company, which may pay you handsomely. A thorough research and knowledge of the work culture will help you gel well with your new colleagues.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, you need to be mindful of your eating habits as it may reflect on your overall wellbeing. Everything in moderation is likely to work wonders on your skin. Exercise and yoga may help you stay fit and fine.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to take a backseat as your beloved’s unpredictable behavior might get in the way of your romance. Your beloved may not be in a good mood to share the joys and ecstasies of your blissful relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aquarius horoscope aquarius horoscope astrology sun sign + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out