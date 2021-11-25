Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 25: Stars are shining on you
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 25: Stars are shining on you

Dear Aquarius, you may have to give time to yourself and focus on getting a little inspiration and motivation for yourself.
There are bright possibilities of some change in your work profile or family dynamics today.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

 

This day may bring mixed results in different spheres of your life. There are bright possibilities of some change in your work profile or family dynamics today. However, those of you looking to make drastic changes in your life may have wait a bit more. You may enjoy the fruits of your past labor soon, but not right now. You may have to give time to yourself and focus on getting a little inspiration and motivation for yourself. Students will need to make continuous efforts to learn something new. For this, you can also explore online educational avenues. There could be some unwanted trips, which should be avoided, if possible. Some of you can take the chance of investing in a small property for a quick profit.

 

Aquarius Finance Today 

 

You are likely to do well in your enterprise and business, especially if they are connected to products or services relating to foreign markets. Those in a joint venture or partnership firms may flourish and new avenues of growth and expansion come your way.

 

Aquarius Family Today 

 

Your contribution towards maintaining happiness at home may soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around you. Some of you may witness an addition to your family. There could also be celebration of an auspicious function in house.

 

Aquarius Career Today 

 

You are likely to be active and dedicated to your profession which is likely to be noticed by higher ups at work. The employees in the government sector can expect some transfer and promotion to a desirable place later in the day.

 

Aquarius Health Today 

 

Your health is likely to improve with healthy choices and you may remain happy and cheerful. You are also likely to be free from any major or minor ailment all day long.

 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

 

Whether you are looking for casual romance or interested in starting a more serious relationship, you are likely to make the right choice today. Romantic partner may try innovative ways to catch your attention, making you feel flattered.

 

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com , psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs aquarius horoscope aquarius astrology
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP