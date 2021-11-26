Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 26: Love will get refreshed

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius people are advanced and self-reliant. Air is their elemental sign. They tend to gravitate towards the more independent signs. They embody much professional strength, including critical thinking, social consciousness and assertiveness. Aquarians are generally open-minded and hold their passion deep inside. They try their best to contain their excitement, but sometimes they might fail miserably and dance out of excitement. They possess a deep sense of belief as though they are the winners and not quitters. Aquarians are people who love to dance in the rain and believe in enjoying every moment of life. Looking at the gist of your day, you can have a good day today; nevertheless, you have to pay some due attention to managing your finances. You can hope to have a good day as it may involve travelling opportunities. Now let's head on to each aspect of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

You may be approached to take up the unworthy schemes; you might be brainwashed to register, but Aquarians are advised to be careful about falling into the trap.

Aquarius Family Today

You may be asked to help your relative, so Aquarians do not overthink and lend your helping hand to them. Your helping nature will shine all over your family members and you may be respected to be a true leader.

Aquarius Career Today

Students will be happy to help their friends by conducting doubt solving sessions. Professionals may find a relaxing environment in your workplace.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health front looks satisfactory for the day. Make sure you talk with your favourite people where you get positive talks that may enhance your confidence level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today the attraction between you and your partner may get doubled and the relationship may remain fresh. Watching movies together will enhance the beauty of your connection.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026