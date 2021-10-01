Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 1: Decisions are likely to bear fruits
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 1: Decisions are likely to bear fruits

Dear Aquarius, You are likely to achieve success as a team player with your unwavering attention and dedication to work. Students will make their parents proud with their performance.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Your creativity will finally be appreciated and it is likely to take you places.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

Your creativity will finally be appreciated and it is likely to take you places. Your wisdom will be put to the test at work, but you will emerge a winner with your calculated moves and decisions. You will accomplish whatever you have put your mind to towards the end of the day. Put your travel plans for another day as the day is not promising enough to undertake a journey, especially with children accompanying you. Matters of property, which had been disputed till now, will work out in your favour, not only bringing you monetary gains but also some respite. Students will make their parents proud of their performance. 

Aquarius Finance Today 

 

Decisions made on the financial front are likely to bear fruits. You are likely to receive a substantial amount of money previously given in the form of a loan. Money-wise, you do not have to worry as your financial position will be strong today. 

Aquarius Family Today 

You are likely to work on improving your family relationships, which will bring back normalcy in your homely atmosphere. Refurbishing and lending a helping hand in domestic chores will also make everyone happy. 

Aquarius Career Today 

Today, it will be in your interest to work closely with your seniors and channelize your energy in the right direction. You are likely to achieve success as a team player with your unwavering attention and dedication to work. 

Aquarius Health Today 

You will remain calm on the outside, but it is likely that you are under undue stress on the inside. An aromatherapy session or a trip to a Pilates class will help you get rid of your hectic lifestyle issues. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your sensual desires will be at their peak and you are likely to enjoy intimate moments with your romantic partner today. You will steal some special moments together and experience romantic bliss. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Violet 

 

Manisha Koushik,Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

