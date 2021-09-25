Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: We see a new source of income!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There will be several challenges for you today, which you will have to face head on. Only then will you emerge a winner and will be recognized for your talents. You will be inclined towards spirituality and that will bring you closer to people who work for the betterment of humanity. Such services will also give you mental satisfaction along with inner peace. Students will come out with flying colours. Investment in immovable assets will bring you lot of gains and the newly purchased property/land will yield profits. Do not wait any longer to travel abroad as now the time is auspicious and of the essence.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your financial situation is very strong today. You might receive cash from unexpected quarters. You can plan to put your money in stocks. Investments made in the past are also likely to bring you rich dividends.

Aquarius Family Today

The environment on your domestic front will be generally peaceful and quiet. Helping everyone at home in your own little ways will help strengthen the ties and understand each other better.

Aquarius Career Today

It is likely that you might not be able to achieve your professional targets within the stipulated time. Colleagues might try to harm your reputation, but maintaining an unruffled attitude will help you move ahead without being bogged down by negativities.

Aquarius Health Today

The day brings you high levels of energy and you will enjoy the perks of good health. You will be able to enjoy good food, exotic drinks and along with it, a good mood will spark more joy, keeping your mood elevated.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today is the day when your romantic partner is likely to propose marriage to you. Think of all the pros and cons before you commit yourself to a long-term bond. Try not to displease your partner and hurt their feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

