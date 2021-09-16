Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: Check out your health prediction

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dear Aquarius, today's prediction says that your worst attributes are temper mentality and unpredictability. Try to handle things diplomatically at work.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:38 AM IST
People born under this sign are friendly and humanitarian, but can be temperamental and unpredictable. Today, your friendly and humanitarian nature will come to the fore in a charitable way. However, handle things diplomatically at work. 

Aquarius Finance Today

Your depleting finances can motivate you to explore other avenues of income. Applying for a home loan is indicated for some. You will not shy away from your social responsibility and donate freely for a cause that is close to your heart. Getting into the saving mode is long overdue, so act fast. 

Aquarius Family Today

If you are obsessed with perfection, you are setting yourself up for failure; learn to live with your flaws, practice gratitude and always believe that life works for you and not against you. An elderly relative can encourage and guide you to follow your passion, simply because he/ she loves you. 

Aquarius Career Today

If you feel you are not up to the job you are in, don’t regret the choice you have made, because there must be some reason for the path you have taken. A salary raise requested by you may be denied and get you all upset. Workers may resent not being heard by superiors. 

Aquarius Health Today

You may make it a regular habit to go to the city park for a walk in the evening or morning. The stamina you have built over months in the gym will be quite apparent in a sports competition. Those overweight must change their dietary habit, before they face bodily problems. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

Couples who try and spend every moment with each other can easily begin to feel unfulfilled. This is because their personal interests have started to slip. So, don’t let such a situation come to pass in your love life by giving adequate space to each other. 

Lucky Number:  22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

