Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Investment decisions may worry you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are fiercely independent and love to work alone. You seldom take help from others and are self-made individuals. You take pride in being unique and live your life on your own terms. You expect loyalty in return from people close to you as you too are a dependable friend. You have an innate desire to help humankind and do good for everyone you casually meet. However, you tend to get carried away most of the times and end up spoiling the fun for yourself and others. You also need to keep your anger in control, which flares up more often than not.

Aquarius Finance Today

A few wrong investments are likely to pile up your debts. Try to curtail your budget or you will have to use your emergency funds, which you had saved for a marriage in the family.

Aquarius Family Today

Youngsters at home will need your attention and you will have to start focusing on your family life more to improve your personal relationships. Some of you might not get to enjoy your domestic life fully due to a job transfer to a distant city.

Aquarius Career Today

At work, you may be distracted by a lot of extra work, which you will have to complete in time. Take help of subordinates or it is likely to be delayed for no other reason. Your expertise will be put to the test from time to time by your seniors, which you will have to prove diligently.

Aquarius Health Today

You need to focus attention towards your dietary habits as they can trouble you in the long run.Do not take minor ailments lightly. Also, the health of an elder in the family might become a cause of concern for some of you. Seek a doctor’s help in any case.

Aquarius Love Life Today

There are likely to be ups and downs in your romantic relationship. There can be bitterness in your partner’s attitude towards you, so you need to work your way back into their heart with your persistence and charm.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

