Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Try to break the monotony
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Try to break the monotony

Dear Aquarius, today you need to work towards building a strong bond with your family. Overall, it's a positive day for you.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:40 AM IST
This is a day to welcome good things and be positive throughout.

Aquarius ( Jan 22- Feb 19)

It's a positive day for you. This is a day to welcome good things and be positive throughout. Positivity can change the mindset of people around you. You will also offer a helping hand to whoever needs help. This is your best trait as you selflessly help others. You are also motivated today and overall your mood will remain good throughout the day. You may also feel like going on a holiday. There is nothing wrong to take a break from your monotonous routine. 

Aquarius Finance Today

For any financial investment, it is advisable to seek help from an expert. Property related deals are not in your favour today. So, avoid any land or property related investment. A safe investment such as a bank FD or LIC policy may be beneficial for you today.

Aquarius Family Today

You need to work towards building a strong bond with your family. To keep your family in a happy mood, it is recommended to plan a short trip. If you have kids at home, spend some time watching TV or playing games with them.

Aquarius Career Today

Your career will give you immense satisfaction than you imagined. You will come out as a winner in your career today. Your knowledge will impress your seniors today. You may even expect a salary hike or promotion. 

RELATED STORIES

Aquarius Health Today

Try to focus on holistic healthy living. Your stress level is balanced today. Your physical energy is also quite good. Focus on exercising and doing breathing exercises. Half an hour walk can also contribute to making your day enthusiastic.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You can never go wrong with romance. Your partner may have a special surprise for you today. Recent misunderstandings will get solved today. Also, a good day to go out with your partner and spend a romantic date.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope aquarius astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: We see hurdles in your path

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Love beckons, time to act

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Career moving on a good pace

Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: It's a day to plan ahead
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP