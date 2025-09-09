Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: There may be a hint of promotion or appraisal

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your egos under watch Take the love affair to the next level. Consider new tasks that will test your mettle. Keep a watch on the lifestyle and also utilize money smartly today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Pay attention to making things cool in your love life. Have a steady professional life today. Wealth is positive, and health is also normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship productive, and you must also ensure that you avoid harsh comments. Be careful when you make comments while sitting together, as the lover may misinterpret some words, which can cause cracks in the love affair. Some lovers will surprise their lovers with gifts today. Pay more attention to details and introduce the lover to the parents to get their consent. Single natives may find a new love, and you should not delay proposing.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new responsibilities that may also keep you hooked at the work station even after office hours. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Office politics should not be your cup of tea today. There will be a hint of promotion or appraisal, which would motivate you to strive harder. Businessmen may launch a new concept or idea today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good for settling financial issues. You may also donate money to charity or financially help a friend. Some females will be fortunate to inherit a part of the property, while seniors will require spending for a celebration within the family. Businessmen will clear all pending dues, and the second part of the day is also good to buy a new property or vehicle.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen. Children should be careful while playing in the evening. Seniors will develop BP-related issues and will need medical attention. You need to be extra careful while indulging in adventurous activities such as mountaineering and biking, and ensure all traffic rules are followed while driving.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)