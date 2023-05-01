Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023 predicts health seems worrisome

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, honesty is your major trait

Here are accurate Aquarius daily horoscope predictions for 1st May 2023. Read your career, finance, health & romance status to know what to expect today.

Be mature but not stubborn in the relationship. All love issues need to be resolved today. At the office, you’d perform the best. Health is a concern today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Issues in the love life need to be resolved today. Take the initiative to discuss and decide on the next step. Egos never work out in a relationship as it is all about dedication and commitment. A third person or an outsider may interfere in your relationship which can be disastrous. Your spouse may have issues with your parents and this may also be a reason for the fight today. Ensure you end the day with a happy note.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Job hunters can smile as they may get hired today. Your office may value your performance today but there are many people around to point fingers at you. You need to understand your foes at the workplace as this will help you eschew office politics. Male natives need to keep a distance from female co-workers today as the chances of allegations are higher today. A new project at the office may take off and you will be in charge of it.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial problems may be there but you shouldn’t be disappointed. You may get financial support from friends and siblings and this will help you handle the issues today. Some natives may receive a positive legal verdict where they will inherit property. This may again lead to court as a sibling or a relative will be unhappy. And you may have to spend for legal causes. Today is not good for investment and hence go for safer options like a fixed deposit in a bank.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health needs to be monitored properly today as some complications can occur, especially in senior people. Avoid heavy exercise and go for milder ones. Those who drive need to be extremely cautious. All pregnant natives should avoid adventure activities today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

