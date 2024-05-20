Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts property investments

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No risk scares you! Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Take up professional responsibilities with a positive attitude.

Today, opt for a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule. Your commitment at work will help you develop your career. Financial success also exists.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

You have a great love life sans troubles. Take up professional responsibilities with a positive attitude. Both your wealth and health are good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Most Aquarius natives would be happy today in their love life and some single natives will also fall in love. Ensure you spare more time for the lover and also talk frequently to share the emotions. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the call to share their feelings. You may express the passion without inhibition today and females will find the support of parents. Today, you may surprise the lover with gifts.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Have control over the temper at the workplace. A co-worker will raise doubt about your productivity which may impact the morale. You also need to be diplomatic while interacting with seniors. Be a good team player and ensure you contribute to tasks that require team effort. You may have to travel for official reasons today. Stay out of office politics and indulge more in team discussions. Female entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds today for expansion to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the day that will also stop you from large-scale shopping. However, the financial status will improve as the day progresses. Today is also good to buy a property which may give you a good return in the future. Some seniors will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Those who are keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business must also ensure the help of experts.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may trouble you today. Those who have asthma must stay away from dusty areas. Keep your mind free from stress and ensure you spend more time with your family. Maintain a positive attitude and also avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. It is good to avoid adventure sports and driving a car at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful about the diet as well.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)