 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts property investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts property investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, opt for a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No risk scares you!

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Take up professional responsibilities with a positive attitude.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Take up professional responsibilities with a positive attitude.

Today, opt for a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule. Your commitment at work will help you develop your career. Financial success also exists.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

You have a great love life sans troubles. Take up professional responsibilities with a positive attitude. Both your wealth and health are good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Most Aquarius natives would be happy today in their love life and some single natives will also fall in love. Ensure you spare more time for the lover and also talk frequently to share the emotions. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the call to share their feelings. You may express the passion without inhibition today and females will find the support of parents. Today, you may surprise the lover with gifts.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Have control over the temper at the workplace. A co-worker will raise doubt about your productivity which may impact the morale. You also need to be diplomatic while interacting with seniors. Be a good team player and ensure you contribute to tasks that require team effort. You may have to travel for official reasons today. Stay out of office politics and indulge more in team discussions. Female entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds today for expansion to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the day that will also stop you from large-scale shopping. However, the financial status will improve as the day progresses. Today is also good to buy a property which may give you a good return in the future. Some seniors will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Those who are keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business must also ensure the help of experts.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may trouble you today. Those who have asthma must stay away from dusty areas. Keep your mind free from stress and ensure you spend more time with your family. Maintain a positive attitude and also avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. It is good to avoid adventure sports and driving a car at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful about the diet as well.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts property investments

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On