Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 17: Here's why day will bring mixed res

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is going to be a moderate day that may bring mixed results. Your good health and positive mindset may keep you going and allow you to do your best on the professional front. Some may book travel packages and plan to enjoy thrilling activities. Those who have been feeling neglected, they should start trying some new ways or join some hobby classes to enjoy the life.

Real estate agents or property dealers may have a favourable day. Some may buy shift their office. There is a lot to try to keep your spouse or partner happy and content, so try these ways and see the magic.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below

Aquarius Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may rent an office space or splurge on home renovation. There is a lot to learn about financial management, so try to consult with experts.

Aquarius Family Today

Things are not favorable on the family front. There are chances of conflicts between you and your spouse. A property matter may also become the cause of quarrel or tension between relatives or siblings.

Aquarius Career Today

Your extraordinary performance at work may get you recognition. Some may get selected in top companies. It is a good idea to join prestigious institutes or courses to hone professional skills and increase industry knowledge.

Aquarius Health Today

Good things may happen and make you feel happy and positive. You may spend time in reading books or enjoy tea or coffee with friends. This is how you can make your day productive.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. There are so many exciting things and surprises waiting for you, so get ready for a fun filled day ahead. You may go on a romantic trip with partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026