Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 21: Keep working hard

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The lively influences of the day could see you embracing new opportunities for romance, creativity, work, and play. This is very much a time to promote your skills and abilities because others are likely to be very appreciative of what you do. It looks like this could be a productive time for you. There are also indications of fresh opportunities and lucky breaks that are the result of the effort you’ve put in over the past weeks and months. This is a chance to research your options, discuss plans with other interested people, and get moving on inspired ideas for new projects. Your courage and determination to excel will enable your o execute your plans to perfection. Carefully consider everything, your sense of what is right or wrong may take priority over what is personally helpful. You may need to keep things in perspective while making some crucial decisions. Keep working hard and don’t settle for less than what you deserve.

Aquarius Finance Today

You could form a fruitful connection with someone that might see you going into business together. The venture promises to be profitable. You may benefit from your earned resources, but you may be seen spending more money for entertainment purposes which, at times, can exceed your budget.

Aquarius Family Today

It is a good time to reconnect with old friends which may keep you motivated. It is a good day to be more proactive and clear the air at home. If a situation has been lingering for some time, you can take control of it today and do something positive about it.

Aquarius Career Today

If you like writing or teaching, this could also be a beneficial time when you would be in great demand. You may also keep very busy at work or with various tasks and projects and so your energy level may be high and your organizational skills very much to the fore. This will bring the appreciation of your seniors and show you in good light.

Aquarius Health Today

You may realize that you are in the midst of a weight-gaining spree and this is the time to address it before it is too late. Prioritize your health over everything else. It will be important to take time out to relax and recharge. If you’ve been busy over the past several days, try to lighten your schedule and indulge in some self-care.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Those in a relationship may feel frustrated due to the indecisive nature of their beloved. They are advised to remain patient and wait for the right opportunity to sort out an ongoing problem. Your relations with your spouse can be disturbed due to a persistent family issue. Communicate with each other to find a permanent solution.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026