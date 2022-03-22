Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 22: Work harder to achieve your goals

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius personality, you can be altruistic and mysterious in some major realms of life. Also, if situation gets out of your control, you can easily lose your cool and get angry. But at the same time, you make an enthusiastic, excited, cheerful and optimistic soul. You are also creative and honest in all your aspirations and endeavors in life. You like to maintain a playful approach in life. But today it would be best advised to you, to get serious and think about your life seriously. You may have to work harder than you’re usual to complete even a normal task at work and this can lead to some frustration. Therefore, it is advised to you to start your day with some healing mediation session to get in the right vibe and vision for the day.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are getting better with your money management skills. And this is going to bring you to a satisfying finance status where everything will be smooth and steady as per your desire and liking.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family members are going to stick together to your family goals in a fight with some relative or distant member in family. The unity in family will be tested and it will be passed with flying color. All will stand for each other making you feel proud.

Aquarius Career Today

Your career is aspiring high with new heights and possibilities. But at the time you may have to face some challenging situation at work and this will require you to maintain your cool and patience especially while dealing with your boss.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health shall be your point of concern. You got ill in the recent past and this might have left you feeling weak till now, therefore, don’t over exert yourself and take proper rest and sleep.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your partner or lover might stay busy with their heavy work schedule and might not have the time to spend with you. Have some patience and understand their situation and this will strengthen your relationship for the better.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

