Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 24:You are going in the right direction

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius personality, you are over idealistic and have some irrational goals set to achieve in life in your heart. You expect a lot from people and situations around you and at times this can lead you to feel disappointed and frustrated. You don’t like people to give you unnecessary and unwanted suggestions. You are a private person and like to keep it simple. But on the other hands, small things matter to you and small kind gestures can melt your heart. You are going to win someone’s heart with your quality of being socially aware and conscious.

Today you may get involved in planning for a long vacation to an international trip. You will have a good time with family and friends.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are in no serious mood to think about your money today. You are feeling contented and satisfied with whatever you have and your accomplishments. However, you will still keep a strict watch on the market trends and techniques.

Aquarius Family Today

You may get an invitation from an old family friend for dinner tonight andeveryone in the family will be excited for the event. You will spend a good and memorable time together in the company of your friends and family.

Aquarius Career Today

Career Wise, your set goals are getting in a sync with your aspirations and you might feel that you are going in the right direction. The same sense of satisfaction and contentment can be felt in your career aspect as well.

Aquarius Health Today

You are dreaming of a perfect body since a long time and it is time for you to make some action in the right direction. Book for a gym membership and get start working on your body and fitness levels. You will see positive results soon.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are in full mood of expressing your true feelings and desires to your partner or spouse. But there can be sense of frustration for their hectic schedule and not having the due time to spend it with you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

