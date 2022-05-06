Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022
horoscope

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 6, 2022 suggests, don’t be over confident in your approach and seek the experience and blessings of your elderly members at home and office.
Aries Daily Horoscope for May 6: It is a good day to enjoy good health and its benefits.
Published on May 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

It is a great day for all dear Aquarians as this could be a positive shift in your personal and professional aspirations. If you are a student and thinking to shift your career line, it could be a great day for it and can bring good results in the future. Also, people in job can also make good growth in career chart and therefore all of this must be handled with care and precision. Don’t be over confident in your approach and seek the experience and blessings of your elderly members at home and office. They can guide you and give you some life changing advice. Try to connect with the almighty and creator feeling grateful and blessed with a good life. A fun trip with school friends can also get planned in the evening time after office hours.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are in the mood to give your advice and share your insights on your financial expertise with your near and dear ones, but don’t get over emotional and share your confidential information with them. Also don’t blind trust anyone.

Aquarius Family Today

It is a matter of misunderstanding that may get surfaced in your home today. you and your spouse can fight on a small issue, therefore you must avoid using harsh words at all and instead try to be understanding.

Aquarius Career Today

You are roaring like a lion in your work place today and everybody in the office is in complete awe and appreciation of your work style and ethics. Don’t take this praise on your head and stay humble.

Aquarius Health Today

It is a good day to enjoy good health and its benefits. You may feel fresh and active throughout the day and hence getting over exhausted shall be avoided to prevent future complications.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are in mood to take up some risks in your love life and therefore, you must speak your mind and heart to make things understandable to your partner or spouse. With their mutual consent, take the right decision.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Violet

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP