Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarian born; you may feel the need to unwind your current affairs for the moment. You may stay in a zone to just confine in your solace and solitude and can aspire for attaining enlightenment in life today. Typically, your mood and vibrations can shift to a major spiritual being and you can feel that your materialistic connection to this world is getting depleted with the coming time. Your friends and family can stay concerned with this change in your attitude. However, your spouse if you are married will stay by your side and you shall feel lucky and grateful for the same. Going to some hill station trip on the weekend can also be beneficial.

Aquarius Finance Today

In matters of money and finance, you are going to keep your calm and patience. Today, you shall also not feel a need to multiply your money and increase your sources of income.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family members especially your spouse is all about showing some extra support, love and affection to you. You should value their time and attention and do something for them in return.

Aquarius Career Today

Your boss can stay absent or can be on a short leave today. this can make your office routine less hectic and light. You may leave early from office as well. Your coworkers can also be adjusting and supportive.

Aquarius Health Today

Do something for your mental health today and you seek some clarity, vision and awareness in life at the moment. Your physical fitness can stay up to the mark and you can feel fit.

Aquarius Love Life Today

The best is yet to come in your love life and you shall stay positive and high spirited for a good and loyal partner in your life. do something romantic for your lover to make them feel special.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

