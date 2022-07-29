Aquarius Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 29,'22 states, fulfil dreams

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) You are ruled by Saturn and this makes you strong and attractive. With a clear and logical bent of mind, you stand out even in a crowd. You feel proud to have a unique personality. Others interfering in your life is something you dislike the most. You are determined and know how to deal with others. A bit shy, you find it difficult to make friends. However, it’s not that you do not help others. You are emotional, sensitive and have a strong inclination towards spirituality. This makes you support people who are in need. You love to dream and work towards fulfilling that dream. You have the capacity to bring a change in the world with your beliefs. Read on and you will get to know what the day has bring in for you.

Aquarius Finance Today You will receive a considerable amount of money today, and this will mark your day. There will be peace of mind. Investments made earlier will reap benefits. New deals will be exciting and will promise to bring in more financial stability.

Aquarius Family Today There will be lot of love and affection in the family. Everyone will live happily together. You will experience an upward trend in relationships. By controlling your emotions, you will get the desired support of family members.

Aquarius Career Today Pending projects might take a final shape. You will have opportunities to do good work. Do not take things for granted on a professional level today. Make sure to avoid any arguments with seniors.

Aquarius Health Today You will work towards improving your lifestyle. With an attractive personality, you will live the day gracefully. There will be funny and exciting moments during the day.

Aquarius Love Life Today If you are planning to enter into a matrimonial alliance, this is a good day. Have patience with your partner, mutual dialogues always help. You will keep your close one happy. You will have faith in your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

