Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Have a joyous moment

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, your health may not sound good. Daily Astrological Prediction says, due to this, you may not see your beloved who is waiting to have a joyous moment with you. Friends may visit your house, and you may find grudges vanishing with some people who envy you. Make the best out of your financial status by taking your partner on some outings and staying in a 5-star hotel. Accumulate wealth as it may prove to be beneficial in the long term. Stay away from office controversies and politics. Staying with negative people is not advisable. It may harm your personality.

Aquarius Finance Today

Pay attention to your expenses and avoid being trapped in splurging. You may get a salary increment, so you need to save that money for prospects. Your boss has noticed your productivity so you may get a bonus.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family may dance with you to any dance number. You may have fun, and laughter all around. Your spouse may have prepared a sumptuous dish for you. Spend time with them and forget about all your workloads.

Aquarius Career Today

You are likely to receive a bonus and be promoted for your hard work and efficient productivity. You may enjoy working at your workplace, and you may be offered benefits and enjoy a work-life balance. You may be hired if you are currently without a job.

Aquarius Health Today

Stay at home and relax if you find that your health is deteriorating. Pay attention to your health and visit a doctor. Go for heart check-ups to keep your heart healthy. Injury or ailments may provide you discomfort.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your beloved may be suffering from mood swings today. Getting indulged in any conflict may result in the downfall of your relationship. If something is bothering him/her, take the initiatives to make him/her calm down.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

