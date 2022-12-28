Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Some financial loss foreseen

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may face some financial loss today and end up making some bad financial decisions. You may feel some concerns in your relationship and love life and for your parent’s health. You may be able to resolve it in time with support from your children. Come out of your tiresome schedule and workload and spend sufficient with your family and friends. You are highly preoccupied in your work culture due to which your family and friends are seeking your company. Hit the sky and travel abroad with them. You are definitely going to have a blast. If you are feeling a sense of aloofness, force yourself to get out of your shell and enjoy the night of the town with family and friends. If you wish to stay at home on the couch, you are definitely trying to ruin the best time of yours.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may face some loss made on your investments and assets. You may end up making some wrong financial decisions and may regret it later. You may like to reconsider money invested into long term funds and may like to keep some buffer for urgent matters.

Aquarius Family Today

You may have some good time with family with some concerns for your parent’s health. You feel supported by your children and life partner. You may take some out for your kids and partner and take them out for outing today.

Aquarius Career Today

You may enjoy some light work but some stressful situations in meetings. You may avoid giving wrong reports and data. Please double check your office memos and reports for any inaccurate information. You may be able to finish your work but be careful in not making mistakes.

Aquarius Health Today

You may feel tired and lonely with some case of body pain and headache. You may feel sad and gloomy. You may like to change your daily cycle and may like to eat some health food like fruits daily. Avoid too much stress and worries.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may get some time to talk your partner and revive you lost love. But be careful in not committing too much. Give some space to your partner and try listening to their needs. Be caring and you may feel happy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON