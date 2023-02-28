Aquarius Horoscope Today, February 28, 2023: Begin the day with a winning note

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians may begin the day on a winning note at the workplace. Daily astrological prediction says the results of your efforts have earned you the possibility of a senior leadership role. By making some improvements to your diet and exercise routine, you can improve your mental outlook. Those already in committed relationships are more likely to take things to the next level romantically. You and your loved ones have a full plate with the regular activities that make up your lives. Spend some time with them as a priority. It seems like your personal financial situation is fairly standard. For the time being, you might feel secure in a "no loss, no gain" scenario. Some of you may need to take a risky business trip that may or may not pay off. Major disputes may stall the processing of property documents. If students do exceptionally well, they may be able to bring honour to their school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarians may have a comfortable financial situation. Returns from stock market investments and other forms of speculation are more likely to be spread out over a longer time frame. However, there is a chance of a minor financial gain from an unanticipated source.

Aquarius Family Today

You and your loved ones may have disagreements at home. This could maintain an anxious mood in the house. Still, things could ease up a bit as the day winds down. Children may make unreasonable demands.

Aquarius Career Today

Your level of expertise may put you ahead of the competition in your field. The company stands to gain from your innovative thinking. Your hard work will most certainly not go unnoticed by your superiors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today

If you're an Aquarius, you might be feeling great physically. Fitness can be maintained through regular exercise and participation in sports. Combining Reiki with breathing exercises may have a salutary effect on one's state of mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Some Aquarians will find new romantic fulfillment in simply spending time with their partners. Fantasizing about the two of you living happily ever after will keep you in a good mood. An old flame may try to reestablish a connection.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON