Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Prioritize health today

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Dear aquarians, brace yourselves for some uncertainties at work as you might have to deal with some unexpected problems. Daily Astrological Predictions says, new projects and assignments are going to be keep you extremely busy. Your gut and instincts are going to help you sail through this time. Your family will be your biggest support, come rain or shine. The elderly family members are likely to bless you as they feel happier and respected with your efforts. You might experience a sense of dissention with your partner. Your partner might feel uncared for and complain relentlessly. Take it in the right spirit and do what you think is best. You may struggle with some minor ailments such as a headache or stomachache. Taking some health supplements and following a healthy routine can really reflect well on your health. Expect your finances in moderation as there are no big wins ahead. Overall, it’s a trying day, full of unplanned sequences, so be prepared.

Aquarius Finance Today:

You may receive some due payments today. Thinking of leveraging your assets is sensible. You may have to learn more about the labor market and come up with plans to streamline your wealth management.

Aquarius Family today:

You find your family to be your pillar of strength today as they help you deal with difficult decisions. A family reunion can really calm your nerves. Spending some time with the children of the house can really put you in a good mood.

Aquarius Career Today:

It’s time to buckle up as you struggle with new challenges at work. You might feel a little friction with your colleagues as they feel jealous of your position. You might have to work some extra hours to finish the deadline.

Aquarius Health Today:

You may have to take care of your posture and diet as you struggle with some minor ailments. It’s time to prioritize your health and invest your time and energy in it. You will have to increase your water intake in order to feel better.

Aquarius Love Today:

The day indicates some problems in your love life, as you struggle for clear communication. You might have to take some time out and put yourself in their shoes to understand the miscommunication.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

