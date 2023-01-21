Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 21, 2023: Marriage troubles?

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Looks like a simple yet pleasing day for the Aquarius natives. One thing that you need to be extremely careful about is your relationship with your spouse. There are chances of having conflicts. Newly married couples are advised to avoid misunderstandings between you two. Singles can get a reality check from the person they were crushing on. The rest of the factors look stable. A good day at work followed by a get-together with old colleagues. Your health is in fine shape but you need to be careful with the beverages that you consume during the day. Avoid ice-cold drinks to keep your health intact. Finances look very well placed in the market. It is advisable to keep a fixed amount safe rather than investing it in the market. There is a possibility of earning through the sale of a property. Dinner with family members will give you some time to relax. Talk things through with your siblings if you seek friendly advice. Aquarius natives might have to go out of the station for work. Be cautious as you go down the road. Avoid driving, rather hire a cab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

Your smart placement of funds seems to be profitable in the near future. It is recommended to keep some fixed amount with you as savings instead of putting all the money out there in the market.

Aquarius Family Today

Your siblings can be helpful with friendly advice if you seek suggestions. Spending time with them always proves to be stress-busting.

Aquarius Career Today

The day at work looks promisingly productive. High chances of attending a get-together with old colleagues.

Aquarius Health Today

You must add workouts to your routine. Even a walk would work. Your health looks in good shape as of today. It is suggested to avoid icy cold beverages.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Miscommunication and misunderstanding might take over your relationship. There isn’t any room for romance on this day. Try to put effort into resolving the conflicts with your partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON