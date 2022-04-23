Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, significant changes and transformations are on the cards for you. You may see marked growth in your professional and personal life. Some past upsetting experiences may finally become a thing of the past as you overcome challenges with confident optimism. The stars may be in your favour as your hard work is likely to be rewarded. Believe in yourself and start things out of the box. It may work wonders for you. Enjoy the smaller things in life to appreciate the bigger ones. Do not be over-ambitious and keep your reachable goals in sight. Set milestones for yourself and gradually move on to better opportunities. Your risk-taking ability is likely to give you a chance to embark on an adventure. Students preparing for final exams are likely to come out triumphant. Property matters need to be kept for another day as the time is not opportune.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, you may face some hiccups. Your income may be on the rise as will be your expenses. Investments made in property may bring small profits. The time may not be good to go ahead with a start-up.

Aquarius Family Today

Your domestic front seems very unpredictable. A family event may not go as planned. This may give rise to tensions and quarrels. Be patient in handling sensitive issues to restore peace and harmony at home.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to make good progress. Those incorporated or agriculture sectors may receive a transfer of their choice. Monetary benefits may come your way for your hard work and sincerity.

Aquarius Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health. This may affect your physical and mental well-being, bringing you happiness and joy. Rest and relaxation coupled with good food and light exercises may help you unwind.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, past problems may finally disappear as mutual understanding and trust increase between you and your partner. Your beloved is likely to be supportive of your decision to wait to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026