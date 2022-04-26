Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Hey dear Aquarius sign, you are well represented by the image of a water bearer person that makes a perfect balance as a mystic healer to bestow water on the land, and indicative of life simultaneously. Just like your sign image, the water is indicative of your thought process and you are highly imaginative and creative in your thought process and love your mental freedom as the utmost. You don’t want to be disturbed and intervened with another person’s involvement in your life and therefore, you like to stay independent. Today, it is time to be feeling co operative with the people around you and don’t make quick judgments on their work ethics and goals in life. Stay focused and have an optimistic approach in your life to win through small and big troubles in personal and professional realms.

Aquarius Finance Today

You shall stay productive in your financial game today and you will make efforts in order to expand and grow your business prospects. Employed ones can expect a pending promotion.

Aquarius Family Today

It is time to walk together with your family and don’t stay aloof busy in your own thoughts. Be caring towards your family members’ needs and concerns and sit together to have a good time.

Aquarius Career Today

You are going to be the best in your energy levels today in your career horoscope. This can lead you to make some good beneficial decisions that might help to brighten your profession in the coming time.

Aquarius Health Today

You are taking so much stress and tension in your professional life and this is affecting your mental health. It is time to take charge of it and get involved in the recreational and mindful activities to stay cool.

Aquarius Love Life Today

It is high time that you have not surprised your partner or lover from a long period. Go and get them a surprise, take them to a movie or a date and gear up for some romantic time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

