Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, your excitement is likely to be at its peak and you may work in a more harmonious way. Communication is likely to solve a lot of your problems today. You may dedicate more time and attention to people who matter to you most. Your friends and family may reciprocate your feelings, making you a better individual. You may get a chance to introspect, which is likely to help you in self-improvement. More and more opportunities are likely to open up for you. You love to articulate your thoughts in an imaginative manner and enjoy innovative exercises. This is likely to bring you happiness. Keeping your thoughts and words in control may help you communicate well. Property dealings are likely to strike gold, bringing profits. Road travel with family is likely to rejuvenate you. Students may perform well in their academics.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, it seems to be a productive day. You can anticipate good gains from business dealings. Those engaged in stocks and shares are likely to earn attractive returns. Some of you may inherit an ancestral home.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, the day promises to bring love, happiness and warmth. You are likely to spend a good time in the company of elders and children. A positive attitude may help to make the homely atmosphere more vibrant.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, the day may not be quite encouraging. Subordinates may offer assistance in time of need. You need to push your laziness aside and upgrade your skills to make your way back into the good books at work.

Aquarius Health Today

Today your health is likely to be good and you may be able to get rid of your basic illnesses. Participating in sporting activities and hitting the gym regularly may keep you fit. Yoga may bring inner peace.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love for each other may grow and you may want to tie the knot. However, think things through before making a hasty decision. Singles are likely to start an exciting relationship with someone interesting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

