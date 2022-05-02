Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarian native, you can expect a good and major change in your position today. You can expect to get the due promotion in office or else you may get to a higher responsible position in your domestic affairs. As per your planets and stars placement in the chart, you can also expect some new inclination and interest towards spirituality and thus you may spend some time in collecting mythological facts. Your working style and pattern shall also take a new turn today and you may work with a new energy and dedication towards attaining your goals and ambitions in life. Your friends can give you a surprise by coming over to your place in the evening time. Keep your energy focused in the right direction and you shall make good success in all your endeavors by the end of the day.

Aquarius Finance Today

Manage your finances and monetary transactions with some vigilance and attentiveness. Don’t fall in the trap of fake advertisements and beware of the cyber frauds.

Aquarius Family Today

You may have to take your parents or spouse, if married to a relative’s place for a small get together. This may keep you busy in the noon time.

Aquarius Career Today

Listen to your boss and senior members in the office today and do as they want. Don’t use your brain and simplify your day by completing the regular routine tasks in the office today.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health aspect for the day seems to be satisfactory and as usual. You may feel monotonous in your daily exercise routine and therefore you shall make new fitness regime to make it more interesting and captivating.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You keep a lot inside your heart and your partner is now getting confused of your feelings and desires. Speak up what’s inside you and don’t postpone your romantic dates for the future.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026