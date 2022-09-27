Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 27, 2022: Minor health issues in family

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19) Dear Aquarius, finances may be under your control. The inflow of money may be sufficient to manage your expenses. Right investments in the past may give you decent profits and you may enjoy this state of stability. There may be some minor health issues in the family. Seasonal flu may be a problem with the youngsters of the family. You may get screwed between work and domestic matters. Your work load may increase. You may complete all pending tasks to the best of your ability. Your healthy eating habit may improve your digestion. Your appetite may be better and you may enjoy this day to the fullest.

Aquarius Finance Today Aquarius, today you may receive some business orders that may turn profitable in near future. Your money matters may be average and you may work hard to improve your monetary condition. To maintain a balance between expenditure and earning may not be difficult for you.

Aquarius Family Today There may some minor discrepancies between you and your parents. It may be difficult for you to make them understand your situation at work. It may have a negative impact on your domestic life.

Aquarius Career Today You may see a steady growth in your career. You may implement some new ideas in your area of expertise to improve the quality of work. There may be new partnerships that may take your career to new heights. Too much of work may keep you busy and may make you mentally tired.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarius, you may know the importance of good health. Your health may be an asset to you and you may take care of this asset in the most reasonable manner. You may not compromise with your daily exercise and your power nap.

Aquarius Love Life Today Your romantic life may bloom to the fullest. You may enjoy the day with your beloved. You may go out to a resort and may have a lovely dinner afterwards. There may be excitement throughout the day. Your trust with your beloved may grow further.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

