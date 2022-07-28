Are you compatible with your bestie? Here's what your Zodiac says

You likely picture romance when you consider astrological compatibility. You can also better understand your friendly relationships with the guidance of astrology. If you're an astrology enthusiast, you could think that your destiny was predetermined by the stars before you were even born.

You might have friends you feel a heart-to-heart connection with. Let's see who can be your best friends that are also compatible according to astrology.

Aries

Being the first sign of the zodiac's list and are the first ones to bring forward a hand for friendship. They best get along with fire sun signs like Sagittarius and Leo. Aries especially get attracted to people who are fun-loving and adventurous.

Taurus

Taurus is a very devoted partner in crime, whether it's a love or platonic relationship. They are very picky about the friends they choose. Most of them have a great bond with Capricorn and Virgo and feel just like at home with these zodiacs.

Gemini

Geminis are known to be one of the most intelligent zodiac signs. Hence, they also like to have friends of the same intellectual level and are great friends with Aquarius. They also have a very socially active life and make great friends with Aries.

Cancer

Libras been one of the most compatible with Cancer as they both have a caring nature and love to have fun-filled life. Before taking any action, people with Cancer zodiac signs tend to think carefully. Therefore, they require a trustworthy somebody who can bring harmony and happiness into their lives, like Pisces.

Leo

Leos give their full heart and soul into friendships and come out as great lifelong best friends. Leos are flamboyant, inspiring, and passionate; therefore they frequently seek out friends who share their enthusiasm. Aquarius share this same amount of enthusiasm with Leo.

Virgo

Virgo thinks very deeply before investing time into making someone their friend. They need to know if the other person is worth the investment. They make best friends with Capricorns as they are trustworthy and also analyse things before making decisions.

Libra

They like to strike balance between everything and hence are great friends with all Geminis as they look forward to this balancing nature in friends. Of all the zodiac signs, Libra is reputed to have the warmest side. They prioritize their friendships above everything and are great friends with Capricorn due to their loyalty.

Scorpio

Scorpio is the sign that loves truth above all else, and its compatibility with Cancer underlines that. They probably belong to a small, tight group of people. They are the most dependable buddies anyone could have. They also desire their peers to have these qualities. And get along very well with Pisces.

Sagittarius

Having a positive vibe is a major quality Sagittarians look out for in their friends. Being socially active and having lots of friends is among their nature. They are great buddies with Aries and Leo as these zodiacs are fun-loving and adventurous.

Capricorn

Scorpio and Capricorn can relate to one another since they both have a strong desire for power, however in very different ways. Capricorns are extremely tough to cope with. They have a very small social circle, but when they are in a social setting, they interact like a pro while being out there in public. Taurus also leans back on Capricorn's friendship for their loyalty.

Aquarius

Aquarius believe to think practically and logically, they believe in the present and leave the past behind them. They like to have a good time and get along well with Pisces. They enjoy socialising with those who have an imaginative, philosophical, or artistic bent, which brings us to Sagittarius.

Pisces

Pisces is one of the most fun-loving zodiacs of all. They are always there when you need a shoulder for support. Pisces usually get along with most of the sun signs but get best paired with Pisces itself. Out of the rest, they are really happy beside Taurus and Scorpio.

