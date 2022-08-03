Aries Daily Horoscope for August 3, '22: It could be a mixed day

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Aries natives may do well on the professional front. An advanced training course may benefit you at work. As far as your finances are concerned, your position remains quite strong. You can look forward to purchasing a high-end vehicle. However, on the domestic front, it could be a mixed day. There may be issues with siblings, which may require your parents’ intervention. Things may settle down later in the day. You may have to be watchful of your health. Eating too much junk may cause an upset stomach. Your love life may hit a rough patch. Your partner is likely to be two-timing behind your back. Legal property matters may become a tiresome exercise for some. Those looking to take a break from work are likely to enjoy a vacation with friends and family. It may rejuvenate them. Students may perform well in competitive exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Finance Today: For Aries natives, the financial front promises to be bright. You may likely have saved surplus amount from past investments. It may not only bring you monetary gains but also help you put more money in stocks and speculations.

Aries Family Today: Arians, there are chances that you might get into an argument with your spouse. This is likely to keep the homely atmosphere tense. However, your children may bring you immense happiness with their activities.

Aries Career Today: Aries, your determination and self-motivation may help you sail smoothly on the job front. You are likely to make a fresh start and your talent and risk-taking abilities may be highly appreciated by your bosses.

Aries Health Today: For Aries natives, backache issues are likely to return. You may have to turn to medications to seek relief. Taking a break from work is likely to give you the rest you need. Relaxation techniques may also help you relieve stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Love Life Today: For Arians, there could be conflicts between you and your romantic partner. Misunderstandings may cause problems between you two. Handle the delicate situation together patiently to save your bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON