Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 1: We see happy days ahead!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you are a fiery sun sign and you pursue every challenge head-on. You make great leaders and that is one trait everyone appreciates in you. You are likely to see minor changes in your day-to-day activities, so expect some tumultuous time ahead since you do not adapt to change very easily. Towards the end of the day, some good news will not only comfort you but will also uplift your mood. Do not make hasty decisions on the property front as they might backfire. Aries, you can postpone your travel plans as this is not the best time to execute them. Students are likely to perform well in competitive examinations.

Aries Finance Today

You are likely to think of newer ways of making more profits in the coming days from your business venture. With an additional source of income, you may try to establish more financial security to save for emergency needs.

Aries Family Today

It is likely that your domestic life will be a bit off the track for you today. Your near and dear ones may crave your time and attention but your hectic work schedules will cause rifts in the relationships. Watch out how you tackle them, Aries!

Aries Career Today

Excessive pressure is likely to keep you on your toes on the professional front, but that will prove to be a blessing in disguise as your seniors and bosses will recognize your efforts. A promotion could be on the way for some!

Aries Health Today

Your regular exercising routine will start to show positive results on your overall health. Joining meditation classes will also help you relax your mind and will calm you down from the pressures of daily life.

Aries Love Life Today

Those who had been facing some problems within their family regarding their choice of marriage, will find their elders now supporting their decision. All hurdles will be removed and you will take advantage of the perks of your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

