Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Keep your anger in check

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, your intelligence and your talent will help you attain success in everything you do. It is likely that you will spend most of your time in generous activities and betterment of society. Your work will be valued and you will win many well-wishers in return. You are likely to socialize and spend a good time in the company of friends and close associates. The good news is waiting for you towards the end of the day. Your reasoning skills will help you win debates. Your words will have a positive impact on people, so choose them carefully. You need to keep your anger in check to save your ties. You will get to travel to new places - either for business or for leisure; so, enjoy the time out, Aries.

Aries Finance Today

Today, there are chances that you can face some monetary turbulence. In matters related to business, you will have to plan your investments carefully. Timely help from relatives is likely to improve your temporary economic crisis.

Aries Family Today

Some challenging situations at home are on the cards, which will require you to handle them tactfully. To restore peace and harmony on the domestic front, you might have to compromise on your happiness. Avoid taking rash decisions.

Aries Career Today

This is an opportune time for you to switch to a new, well-paying job. This will not only bring you financial security in the long run but will also satisfy you. You will get to learn new things and your career is likely to take a leap.

Aries Health Today

Overall, stars ensure good health today but to maintain the tempo you must keep going. Some of you are likely to take time out to focus on your physical and mental wellbeing by joining a fitness program and practising meditation.

Aries Love Life Today

Singles are likely to find a suitable match for themselves in the coming days. Those in love can look forward to spending quality time with their romantic partner. Your passion will be at its peak during this time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874