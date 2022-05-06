Aries Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Dear Arian, it can get a little tricky today but you will sail through all the highs and lows exceptionally well! And that’s how you like your life to be, full of new possibilities and challenges throughout the day to keep you active and motivated in and out. Travel is also predicted in the evening time and this could possibly be to finalize a work- and business-related deal. You might feel a little tiredness at the end of the day and therefore, it is best advised that you shall take small breaks in between your hectic schedule to relax and rest a bit. Your personal life, however, can bring you an unexpected surprise and this might take you a higher spirit.

Aries Finance Today: Managing your finances and money shall not be your priority for the day as you may get involved and occupied in other areas of life. However, you can expect a normal routine with a stable financial profile.

Aries Family Today: You must be thinking of bringing a new family member into your family today and this could probably be a pet. If you are feeling a bit lonely in recent times, this new addition can bring in the right company with mental peace.

Aries Career Today: Your boss may give you a challenging task in the office today! you shall find yourself occupied with finding a relevant solution to this unexpected problem. But there is also no need to fret, your coworkers might help you with this.

Aries Health Today: You can feel a little bloated today, especially in the first half of the day. Therefore, it is best advised that you keep your meals fresh and light for the day. Indulge in eating some fresh fruit salad or green salad.

Aries Love Life Today: Your partner or spouse might stay a little worried and disconnected today. you must sit with them and talk about what bothers them and also help them out with some working plan and solution.

Aries Lucky Number: 11

Aries Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

