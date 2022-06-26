Aries Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 26,'22 states, spend carefully

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Today Aries native are likely to remain strong, assertive and will hold their ground confidently. You will be filled with energy, enthusiasm and determination that will help you to execute your plans effectively. You may shine in a new role assigned to you on the professional front. There may be some expenses which can unbalance the budget. Spend carefully. Some misunderstandings may crop up on the domestic front and disturb family peace. You are advised to stay away from pursuing any new legal matter at this juncture. The health of a family member may bring some tense moments on the domestic front. At the beginning of the day, Aries natives could undertake some long journey in connection with work which may prove profitable. The dedicated Aries students may have a breakthrough on the academic front. Your efforts will increase which will improve your performance. Also avoid executing any decision relating to the sale, purchase or construction of property else it can lead to stress.

Aries Finance Today There could be some unwanted expenses which can take a toll on your finances. Your relationship with your business partner may not be smooth. Try not to aggravate matters. Playing the stock market carefully can bring small profits for some Aries.

Aries Family Today Today, there could be some disturbances among family members. In such a situation, you will have to be patient and try to calm matters down. You need to take care of your father as he may suffer from health concerns.

Aries Career Today Professionally, you will be able to utilize your resources properly, increase your productivity and finish pending projects. Some of you may bag the leadership role you may have been coveting. It may help prove your mettle.

Aries Health Today In terms of physical health, Arieans won’t have any major problems, and they won’t have a reason to be too concerned. Give yourself some time off from work, or take short intervals of a break during the working hours to avoid weariness.

Aries Love Life Today Aries single natives are advised to share their feelings with their loved ones which will help start a new relationship. Married individuals are likely to get support from their spouse and in-laws. They may enjoy stronger marital ties.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

