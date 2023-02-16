Aries Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Expect handsome profits!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Daily astrological prediction says, you may come out of your comfort zone and indulge in some bold decision making processes at work. You are likely to outshine all your competition with a flawless delivery and avant-garde ideas. Your body may feel quite energized today as you feel confident to undertake difficult tasks. It is important to protect your mental health from negativity. Financially, you may not have too much to rely on. Your income is likely to be limited. Hopefully, there are not many hefty expenditures today. Your family members might extend support in these trying times. Their love and support will make you feel taken care of. You can expect an erudite piece of advice from an elderly. Handsome returns on investments can be expected. Your love life is likely to go smoothly with no major upheavals. Going for a romantic getaway can really spright up the romance.

Aries Finance Today

Money is likely to come in from expected sources with no major challenges. You may escape a big expenditure today. Thinking about creating your retirement plan is a good idea right now

Aries Family Today

You are likely to hear good news from your family that will make you quite hopeful for the future. You can expect a hearty meal with family members as you all sit down to enjoy a light conversation after work.

Aries Career Today

You are likely to be celebrated at work for your presentation skills. Those wanting to become an entrepreneur can start thinking about it. People in startups can expect growth and opportunities.

Aries Health Today

You may indulge in some mentally challenging games as you look for something intriguing. Physically demanding tasks can be done today because you have the energy today.

Aries Love Life Today

You can expect a regular day in your love life as things take a smooth course of action. You may have to slice things up and think of ways to recreate that lost spark. You may think of going on a weekend escape to a hilly region.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

