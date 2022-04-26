Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dear Aries born, you are represented by the image sign of a Ram, a sheep with big curved horns which is symbolic of your unstoppable fiery energy that never seems to cease. You are also the first fire sign which makes you fiery and passionate in all your endeavors in life. Your will determination is something everybody likes to appreciate and this is how you take the lead in almost all spheres of life. Today it is time to bring the much-required focus and clarity in the pursuance of your life’s goals. Don’t fall prey to fake advertisements and instead take some time out to make an informed choice about a particular decision. Planning for a small trip can also happen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Finance Today

Today an old friend of yours can approach to help with some financial help; it can be in the form of loans or monetary credit for some time. You can think of investing in stock exchange market as it can bring you good returns.

Aries Family Today

You make a doting parent and for the same, you may get the love reciprocated from your children today. or else if single, you can expect a great bonding with the young members of your family.

Aries Career Today

You are getting better with your professional position these days and this is what may bring you peace and mental satisfaction today. Don’t get involved in avoidable discussions and gossips in your work place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Health Today

It is time to enhance your vigor and stamina. You may be willing to take up a new fitness plan in action such as you may join a new swimming class, gym or even a yoga station. All of it will surely get you in perfect shape.

Aries Love Life Today

Singles can expect a good time and they may get noticeable attention from their crush in life. Married ones can go for a romantic getaway with their spouse or partner in the night time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}