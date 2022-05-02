Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dear Aries, it is going to be a day full of exciting opportunities for you and most likely you will make it all up at a good note. As per your star’s placements, it is best if you try and seek some guidance and advice from an elderly person or a senior member in the family. You can get a life turning advice from them. Learn from your past experiences and make the necessary alterations in your behavior and lifestyle. You can also expect a new beginning of a new chapter in your love life. Travel is also predicted in the noon time. Get set geared up for a fantastic day!

Aries Finance Today

Matters relating to finance may seem to be witnessing small high and lows today. You must plan before making any important move in context of your investments. Think of buying a valuable asset that may enhance your financial portfolio.

Aries Family Today

Family wise, it is going to be a great day and you shall spend it in the right company of your senior members. Be vigilant of what’s happening in your neighborhood and along with this, keep a check on your kid’s activities.

Aries Career Today

Work can stay a little hectic today! You may have to stay more productive than your routine days. If you are a student, focus more on your revision. Boss or your reporting manager can have mood swings so deal accordingly.

Also Read Career Horoscope for May 2: Good career fortune awaits for these signs

Aries Health Today

If you have been planning for weight loss, try swimming and aerobic exercises. Make a proper diet plan and follow it ardently. Also, avoid junk food completely for few days.

Aries Love Life Today

You may feel that something is troubling your partner or spouse from inside. And therefore, you must have a healthy discussion to know what’s bothering them. Make plans for vacation for the coming weekend and go for a rejuvenating trip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Love and Relationship Horoscope for May 2, 2022

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026