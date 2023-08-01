August Supermoon in Aquarius 2023: Unveiling Its Impact on Your Zodiac Sign

August 1st, 2023, skies will be see a celestial event - the Super Full Moon in Aquarius at 2:32 pm. This astronomical event holds an impact as the moon shines brighter and closer to Earth, infusing our lives with its potent energies. We will delve into the mysteries of the 1st August 2023 Super Full Moon in Aquarius, understanding its spiritual implications and how it impacts your zodiac sign.

What is the Super Full Moon in Astrology?

August Supermoon in Aquarius 2023: Find out its impact for each zodiac sign(Reuters File)

The first full moon also known as Sturgeon Moon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, creating a magnificent visual spectacle and the moon's energetic influence on the planet Earth. This Super Full Moon in Aquarius carries a profound spiritual message and encourages us to embrace our individuality, humanitarian values, and success in life.

Upcoming Supermoon Dates:

August 20, 2023: Super Blue Moon in Pisces

September 29, 2023: Super Harvest Moon

Impact of Supermoon on your zodiac sign

This month's full supermoon in Aquarius will result in the following way:

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius : These zodiac signs may feel more emotionally reactive and temperamental due to the Moon and Jupiter being in fixed positions. Be cautious not to condescend to others who challenge your beliefs; take the high road instead.

Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn: Watch out for information or secrets that could solve a lingering problem. Pluto's retrograde in cardinal energy may bring up past issues that need resolution during this full moon event today. Allow yourself to express emotions like anger or disappointment; it's essential to let them out.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces: Today is a time to release limitations and pursue your true desires. Mars in Virgo encourages focusing on a specific project and putting in the dedicated effort. Remember that change takes time, and believing in yourself is crucial for achieving your goals.

Thus, today's Super Full Moon in Aquarius is an extraordinary cosmic event that promises to bring powerful energies and transformation to each zodiac sign. Embrace the energies of this Super Full Moon in Aquarius and allow it to guide you on a profound and transformative journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

