Best ways to de-stress for each zodiac sign

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade- Elbert Hubbard. Stress is proving to be a constant just like these winters! While you must bear the cold winds, you can let go of the stress. Various reasons in our day-day can lead add stress to our minds, but finding the correct ways to de-stress can help you cope with it.

Aries: Aries is a fiery sign. Even when de-stressing they need something energetic to help them relax. The best way for Aries to relax would be to go to a party. The song, dance, and people around them will make them enjoy and let go of problems. Any activity that is engaging and requires their attention is enough to distract them. Cafe hopping around the city or a trip to an amusement park will boost Aries’ mental state.

Taurus: A hot and spicy plate of noodles recipe, you have been waiting to try for so long! How does it sound for a de-stressor? Awesome! Taurus, food is the solution to all your problems. When in trouble, search for a food recipe you’ve been waiting to cook and sit back and savour the taste of your hard work. Soothing activities like cooking or getting a massage will help you find your ground.

Gemini: An overthinker at best! You, Gemini will overthink your problems, inducing even more stress on yourself. When in doubt get in touch with yourself. Bring out that favourite playlist of yours and jam to it all night long. Tried but not working? You know what to do. Though trusting others is hard for you, do not hesitate to call that one friend or your therapist and let it all out. Sometimes things might be way simpler when seen from a different perspective. Give yourself credit for all that you do!

Cancer: The people in your life are your special ones. Dote on them and their love for you, when in need of a stress-buster. A naturally caring person, it is okay to direct that care towards yourself sometimes. Go out for dinner with your family or enjoy a calm and cosy night with your partner. A long evening walk might be just as refreshing for you. Love yourself just as you love others, Cancer.

Leo: Though you might not be vocal about your problems, they do stress you out. There are certain people that are very close to you and you tend to think of them when in worry. Go spend some time with those friends, talk over some tea and let it all out. A fun evening watching a movie or comedy show together, with people who match your vibe will make you ready for the next morning.

Virgo: Hey perfectionist, stop worrying! Bake, skate or grate. Any of the ones are likely to get you out of that over-analysing self-critical maze of your mind. Try writing down your thoughts, reflecting on your life or asking your best friend for some advice. Relaxing and getting to know yourself might get you back on that fast track!

Libra: You associate and connect with beauty, internal or external. A long drive to a sunset point, watching the sun go down, will let you blow off steam. A visit to a heritage site or museum might also interest your mind, enchanting it with amazement and not stress.

Scorpio: Pamper yourself and stop focusing on the negative side of things. None of us can always be happy, but holding on to things from the past will always weigh us down. Focus on yourself and your life. Get a spa treatment, and enjoy some swimming and sauna. Spending some one-on-one time with your partner and re-energising your love life might also get your spirits high. Live that carefree life, Scorpio!

Sagittarius: Get on the bed or your favourite couch. You know you want to do it. A bowl of sweet things, a movie or show from your long-to-be-watched list and yourself under a pile of blankets is “the” way to de-stress for you. If a bit energetic, go on a short visit to a park or café where you can sit and talk to your people and enjoy life.

Capricorn: I will relax for a long time when I finish all my work. That is never going to happen. Take breaks, breathe for a bit and then you can resume working. So, when you finally are overworked and want to de-stress, go for trekking, rock-climbing and other strenuous but fulfilling activities that will help you relieve stress but also make you feel that you spent your time wisely.

Aquarius: Go solo! Spend some time with yourself, that will help you energise your active self. Sing, dance and give some time to your hobbies. Some days without any technology near you might also do you some good. Focus n yourself and then you can resume helping and contributing to society.

Pisces: A hot bath, with aromatic oils and soaps, will refresh your senses and make you let go of worldly worries. Listening to some slow-reverb songs with dim lights might also soothe the inner you. Feel yourself breathing and enjoying this rare de-stressing session.