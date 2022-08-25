Cancer Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Get back to your winning rhythm

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Perfect planning would enable Cancer natives to get back their winning rhythm. A transparent work environment is likely to encourage you to give your best. Taking a smart approach to every monetary decision is likely to bring positive news for you. Those in love may enjoy a warm cuddly day together. Keeping ill feelings against family members will only harm you. Also, some family members could irritate by their envious behaviour. Keep calm as this phase will pass soon. Thinking pleasant things would make Cancer natives feel better. Certain important matters that entail travelling will be taken care of by you with utmost ease. You might face problems in selling your property as marketing might not be correct. Try a different approach. While for the buyers, the deals which you were looking forward to might be delayed due to an increase in property rates. Don’t shy away from networking on the academic front, as it can help you seize an excellent opportunity.

Cancer Finance Today Overspending threatens to get you into a tight situation on the monetary front, so be judicious with your money. You will be successful in generating a new income source using your influential contacts.

Cancer Family Today Cancer natives need to avoid rigid behaviour, especially with a family to save domestic peace. A hasty decision on the domestic front could endanger new relationships. Don’t waste time criticizing others otherwise it will disappoint your family.

Cancer Career Today A desire to shine on the professional front is likely to show the face of success to Cancer natives. Your core competency and capabilities are likely to enhance your career prospects. On the professional front, some Cancer natives are likely to excel as a solution providers today.

Cancer Health Today You find yourself full of determination and energy with a new workout schedule. Sound health would enable Cancer natives to work efficiently and happily today. You can try to do light stretching or even join a gym to maintain fitness.

Cancer Love Life Today Your love, care, faith, attachment and sentiments are likely to contribute to making the love sapling stronger! Forgetting past failures on the personal front would help in enjoying a quality life. Heartbroken singles may feel motivated to join the dating scene.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

