Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 24: Avoid getting stressed

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer, some good things may happen on the family front, so be excited about it. You may feel physical attraction for your spouse today and plan a romantic candlelight dinner or an evening out. It is a good idea to play safely on the professional front as it is not a favourable day on the work front, so be cautious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day seems favourable to execute a trip plan and pamper yourself. Some good property deals may come your way, you should think about it. This is a suitable time to buy your new home or plot. Some business trips may turn out profitable.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead!

Cancer Finance Today

This is a favourable day on the financial front and any investment or financial decision you take today may prove profitable in the long run. You have waited a long time and now is the best time to strike and seize wonderful investment opportunities or property deals.

Cancer Family Today

Family members may appreciate you for your achievements on the work front. Someone in the family may throw a party for you and surprise you in an awesome way, so get ready to enjoy the cheerful aura on the home front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Career Today

This is not a suitable day on the work front. Avoid planning any business meeting with big clients or asking for raises or promotions at the office. Negligence at work may make you pay, so be careful while working on an important project.

Cancer Health Today

Avoid getting stressed over minor issues. You should start relying on your efforts and skills. You need to be more focused on your mental and physical health, else you may face some health issues. Start taking care of your health.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may plan something exciting to add spark to your marital life. Your lover may play sweetly with you and shower love upon you. Some may make rosy plans with their lover and turn this evening into a memorable event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026