Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 30: Not a suitable day on the home front

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you are one sensitive and emotional being that takes everything to heart straight away. You have this tendency to forgive but you can never forget the wound and its reason. Today, you will be working on this and will feel to live more at the moment rather than being lost in the past or the future. At work, you may expect some additional workload that may keep you somewhat extra busy but you will manage and organize everything well in advance and all will be done by the end of the day.

Cancer Finance Today

If you are planning for a start-up or are interested in starting a new venture in a new city for your business, today is your lucky day. You may plan of expanding your existing business lines. Investing in property will also be fruitful.

Cancer Family Today

You will have a day full of mixed emotions on the domestic front today. You will have the support and understanding of your family members but still, you may stay worried about some future planning regarding your children or an elderly member's health.

Cancer Career Today

You will be a pro in winning over challenging situations and tasks at work today and this might bring you some more additional tasks and assignments to be completed by the end of the day. You may have to stay late than your usual in the office.

Cancer Health Today

You will reap the benefits of your patience in continuing with your diet regime and following a healthy diet. You may be feeling super light, fresh and active today. But because of your tight schedule in the office, you will feel a little stressed and exhausted at the night.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may not be able to give the due time to your partner or spouse and this may become a reason of issue and concern between you. But discussion and open communication will help in solving problems easily and simply.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

