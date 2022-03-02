Cancer Daily Horoscope for March 03: Avoid procrastination

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Despite trying hard to achieve your target things are getting complicated for you. Keep calm and don’t get disheartened by the minor delays. Keep up the good work that you have been doing and the time will be favourable soon. Avoid procrastination and don’t leave anything for tomorrow. Postponing things for no major reason is your major flaw which is the biggest hurdle in completing most of your tasks. Adopt a proactive attitude. An adventure trip with your friends can be a turning point in your life. Before finalising the trip, take the advice of your siblings who can help in arranging things for you much better. Property dealings can fetch you good results. You are most likely to get positive news regarding an old property. Take into consideration all the pros and cons before making any decision regarding property deals with your friends

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

Your dedication will be rewarded by your seniors at the workplace. You have been a favourite of your seniors because of your technical skills and you are most likely to get earn accolades and bonuses shortly.

Cancer Family Today

The nature of your job has forced you to stay away from your family. Your loved ones will surprise you with their visit. You must make most of their stay and try to strike a good and healthy conversation with your children.

Cancer Career Today

Your work hard work will be appreciated and you will get informal gifts from your colleagues. Things will be very pleasant and positive at your workplace. Don’t jump the gun and ask for an increment. Just wait for the right time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

For the longest time you have been neglecting your health, but now, you must make and follow a routine. Concentrate on your mental health as well. You are advised to avoid rigorous cardio exercise.

Cancer Love Life Today

It is high time you get the approval of your elders for your relationship. Things can be in your favour if you act soon. The married couple is advised to plan a surprise for their spouse. Dinner at your favourite restaurant will help you relive your past.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}