Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 25: We see financial gains

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You might experience confusion or delays around family, love, or professional matters. It is advisable to read the situation thoroughly and act as per the advice and intuition to overcome the roadblocks. You can still make things happen if you focus on taking your time and plan your approach well. It will be a prudent option for some of you to master the skill of ‘anger management’ now. Try controlling anger before it controls you and takes things out of your control. Students are likely to face cut-throat in their examination. They may need to make extra efforts to make the grade. Any property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed satisfactorily. The day may also be favorable for work-related trips and the journey may go off without a hitch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

Today, there are strong signs that you may be able to accumulate money and manage to get out of the red on the financial front. You can also receive money you had lent to other people in the past.

Cancer Family Today

You are likely to get the necessary support of the elder members of your family in tough situations. However, for this to happen, you must share your problems with your family at the outset. Close relationships are also likely to be intense and satisfying.

Cancer Career Today

You are likely to remain anxious due to a persistent problem relating to your job. Tackle the issue with a calm head to find the right solution. Your career may see some ups and down today. You need to face them all with smile and positive attitude to come out a winner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

From the middle of the day, the stars may start aligning in your favor. If you have been suffering from any health issue in the past, then you may start to recover. Nonetheless, improve your food habits and keep yourself away from spicy food.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your romantic relationship is likely to be completely harmonious and you may enjoy tranquil togetherness with your significant other. Less focus on the flaws of your long-distance relationship and more focus on the big picture is likely to keep romance lively and stimulating.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com , psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026