Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 1: We foresee financial gains!

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancer, the day is favourable for you to explore the unknown. Get down and get busy! Your hunger for surprises will take you places. Slow down when need be. Be open in your approach towards reaching a goal and do not set a block or it might bring you disappointment later. Work as per the schedule to avoid hindrances. Take time out to socialize and meet new people. Put your travel plans for another day as the time is not right for you to venture outside with friends. A long-pending decision regarding an ancestral property is likely to go in your favour, so you can expect monetary gains. Students will have to work hard to reach their goals.

Cancer Finance Today

As your financial front promises to be very bright today, you can plan to invest in a vehicle or an immovable asset, which will bring you a steady income in the future. You are likely to invest surplus money in stocks, which will add to your profits.

Cancer Family Today

Family and domestic issues will be your top priority, which will keep your family members happy. They will offer their support in times of need and you will maintain healthy domestic relationships with everyone at home.

Cancer Career Today

As a senior member of the team, you will be required to formulate some new strategies and generate new ideas on the professional front. Be a team player and support your subordinates in their efforts to work more efficiently and quickly.

Cancer Health Today

A light workout on a daily basis is likely to make your minor ailments disappear. Maintaining a positive outlook and practicing some relaxation techniques will not only show its result on your physical well-being but will also strengthen your mental health.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today, on the romantic front, you will have to express your feelings to your partner more freely so that they will understand you better. It is likely that you both have been thinking alike. You will enjoy romantic bliss in your beloved's company.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026